Naslovna Utisak nedelje Utisak nedelje, 26. maj – Ma to Vas Vesna samo zadirkuje Utisak nedelje Utisak nedelje, 26. maj – Ma to Vas Vesna samo zadirkuje By PG Mreža - 26. maja 2019. 10 0 Utisak nedelje, 26. maj - Ma to Vas Vesna samo zadirkuje https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-4-Ma-to-Vas-vesna-samo-zadirkuje.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-4-Ma-to-Vas-vesna-samo-zadirkuje.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-4-Ma-to-Vas-vesna-samo-zadirkuje.mp4 Predlog br 1 - Pogledajte Dom svoj, građani https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-1-Pogledajte-Dom-svoj-gradjani.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-1-Pogledajte-Dom-svoj-gradjani.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-1-Pogledajte-Dom-svoj-gradjani.mp4 Predlog br 2 - Jedna emisija https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-2-Jedna-emisija.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-2-Jedna-emisija.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-2-Jedna-emisija.mp4 Predlog br 3 - Neke novine https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-3-Neke-novine.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-3-Neke-novine.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-3-Neke-novine.mp4 Predlog br 5 - Denis Vragolan https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-5-Denis-Vragolan.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-5-Denis-Vragolan.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-5-Denis-Vragolan.mp4 Predlog br 6 - Uopšte nije smešno https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-6-Uopste-nije-smesno.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-6-Uopste-nije-smesno.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-6-Uopste-nije-smesno.mp4 Predlog br 7 - Čelična pesnica https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-7-Celicna-pesnica.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-7-Celicna-pesnica.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-7-Celicna-pesnica.mp4 Predlog br 8 - Čelične pesnice https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-8-Celicne-pesnice.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-8-Celicne-pesnice.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-8-Celicne-pesnice.mp4 Predlog br 9 - Zateče se tu i TV ekipa https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-9-Zatece-se-tu-i-TV-ekipa.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-9-Zatece-se-tu-i-TV-ekipa.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-9-Zatece-se-tu-i-TV-ekipa.mp4 Predlog br 10 - Šteta što nema porodilišta https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-10-Steta-sto-nema-porodilista.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-10-Steta-sto-nema-porodilista.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Utisak-26-05-2019-Predlog-br-10-Steta-sto-nema-porodilista.mp4 POVEZANI ČLANCIVIŠE OD OVOG AUTORA Utisak nedelje, 19. maj 2019, cela emisija Utisak nedelje, 19. maj – Ljubi te sestra Utisak nedelje, 12. maj 2019, cela emisija, Nova S TV Najnovije Utisak nedelje, 26. maj – Ma to Vas Vesna samo zadirkuje 26. maja 2019. Maja Divac: Ako se ne reformiše REM imaćemo falš izbore 26. maja 2019. BORSKI RUDNIK, meštani Velikog Krivelja traže preseljenje zbog loših uslova za... 20. maja 2019. POBEDNIK, simbol Beograda uskoro na remontu 20. maja 2019. DNEVNIK TV MREŽE, Radomir Diklić, direktor novinske agencije Beta 20. maja 2019.