Naslovna Utisak nedelje Utisak nedelje, 13. oktobar 2024 – Neće kopati Utisak nedelje Utisak nedelje, 13. oktobar 2024 – Neće kopati By PG Mreža - 13. октобра 2024. 158 0 Utisak nedelje, 13. oktobar 2024 – Neće kopati https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-8-Nece-kopati-1024x678.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-8-Nece-kopati-1024x678.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-8-Nece-kopati.mp4 Predlog br 1 - Sve se vrti oko Mića https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-1-Sve-se-vrti-oko-Mica-1024x703.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-1-Sve-se-vrti-oko-Mica-1024x703.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-1-Sve-se-vrti-oko-Mica.mp4 Predlog br 2 - Stefan neizbrojani https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-2-Stefan-neizbrojani-1024x695.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-2-Stefan-neizbrojani-1024x695.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-2-Stefan-neizbrojani.mp4 Predlog br 3 - Argumenat nad argumentima https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-3-Argumenat-nad-argumentima.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-3-Argumenat-nad-argumentima.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-3-Argumenat-nad-argumentima.mp4 Predlog br 4 - Imate li poverenja u MUP https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-4-Imate-li-poverenja-u-MUP-1024x658.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-4-Imate-li-poverenja-u-MUP-1024x658.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-4-Imate-li-poverenja-u-MUP.mp4 Predlog br 5 - Otkud moj ugovor u tvom tabloidu https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-5-Otkud-moj-ugovor-u-tvom-tabloidu.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-5-Otkud-moj-ugovor-u-tvom-tabloidu.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-5-Otkud-moj-ugovor-u-tvom-tabloidu.mp4 Predlog br 6 - Hvala i ćao https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-6-Hvala-i-cao.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-6-Hvala-i-cao.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-6-Hvala-i-cao.mp4 Predlog br 7 - Gluvo doba https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-7-Gluvo-doba.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-7-Gluvo-doba.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-7-Gluvo-doba.mp4 Predlog br 9 - Kopaćemo vala https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-9-Kopacemo-vala-1024x701.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-9-Kopacemo-vala-1024x701.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-9-Kopacemo-vala.mp4 Predlog br 10 - Ehehehehehe https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-10-Ehehehehehe-1024x607.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-10-Ehehehehehe-1024x607.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Utisak-13-10-2024-Predlog-br-10-Ehehehehehe.mp4 POVEZANI ČLANCIVIŠE OD OVOG AUTORA Utisak nedelje, 6. oktobar 2024, cela emisija Utisak nedelje, 6. oktobar 2024 – Žive duše Utisak nedelje, 29. septembar 2024, cela emisija Najnovije Projekat „Jadar“ i rudarenje litijuma 14. октобра 2024. Utisak nedelje, 13. oktobar 2024 – Neće kopati 13. октобра 2024. Velika tradicija Slovaka iz Bačkog Petrovca 11. октобра 2024. Utisak nedelje, 6. oktobar 2024, cela emisija 6. октобра 2024. Utisak nedelje, 6. oktobar 2024 – Žive duše 6. октобра 2024.