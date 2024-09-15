Naslovna Utisak nedelje Utisak nedelje, 15. septembar 2024 – „Ima li ovo smisla?“ (A. Vučić) Utisak nedelje Utisak nedelje, 15. septembar 2024 – „Ima li ovo smisla?“ (A. Vučić) By PG Mreža - 15. септембра 2024. 930 0 Utisak nedelje, 15. septembar 2024 – ``Ima li ovo smisla?`` (A. Vučić) https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-6-Ima-li-ovo-smisla-A-Vucic.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-6-Ima-li-ovo-smisla-A-Vucic.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-6-Ima-li-ovo-smisla-A-Vucic.mp4 Predlog br 1 - Nije lapsus https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-1-Nije-lapsus.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-1-Nije-lapsus.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-1-Nije-lapsus.mp4 Predlog br 2 - Uobraženi bolesnik Molijer https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-2-Uobrazeni-bolesnik-Molijer.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-2-Uobrazeni-bolesnik-Molijer.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-2-Uobrazeni-bolesnik-Molijer.mp4 Predlog br 3 - Šta je rekao Siniša https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-3-Sta-je-rekao-Sinisa.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-3-Sta-je-rekao-Sinisa.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-3-Sta-je-rekao-Sinisa.mp4 Predlog br 4 - Tup ugao https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-4-Tup-ugao.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-4-Tup-ugao.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-4-Tup-ugao.mp4 Predlog br 5 - Baš vas briga https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-5-Bas-vas-briga.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-5-Bas-vas-briga.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-5-Bas-vas-briga.mp4 Predlog br 7 - Čuvajte glave doktori https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-7-Cuvajte-glave-doktori.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-7-Cuvajte-glave-doktori.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-7-Cuvajte-glave-doktori.mp4 Predlog br 8 - Velika neizvesnost https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-8-Velika-neizvesnost.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-8-Velika-neizvesnost.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Utisak-15-09-2024-Predlog-br-8-Velika-neizvesnost.mp4 POVEZANI ČLANCIVIŠE OD OVOG AUTORA Utisak nedelje, 22. septembar 2024 – Obraz i bezobrazluk Utisak nedelje, 30. jun 2024, cela emisija Utisak nedelje, 30. jun 2024 – Glava ili Tintara Najnovije Utisak nedelje, 22. septembar 2024 – Obraz i bezobrazluk 22. септембра 2024. Utisak nedelje, 15. septembar 2024 – „Ima li ovo smisla?“ (A.... 15. септембра 2024. Bliska i isprepletena istorija Srba i Rumuna 13. септембра 2024. Utisak nedelje, 30. jun 2024, cela emisija 30. јуна 2024. Utisak nedelje, 30. jun 2024 – Glava ili Tintara 30. јуна 2024.