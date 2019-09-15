Naslovna Utisak nedelje Utisak nedelje, 15. septembar – Studenti profesora Atlagića Utisak nedelje Utisak nedelje, 15. septembar – Studenti profesora Atlagića By PG Mreža - 15. septembra 2019. 1775 0 Utisak nedelje, 15. septembar - Studenti profesora Atlagića https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-3-Studenti-profesora-Atlagica.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-3-Studenti-profesora-Atlagica.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-3-Studenti-profesora-Atlagica.mp4 Predlog br 1 - Strašno priznanje https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-1-Strasno-priznanje.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-1-Strasno-priznanje.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-1-Strasno-priznanje.mp4 Predlog br 2 - Digresija gde ste kupili gilje https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-2-Digresija-gde-ste-kupili-gilje.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-2-Digresija-gde-ste-kupili-gilje.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-2-Digresija-gde-ste-kupili-gilje.mp4 Predlog br 4 - Ljubavnik visokog stila https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-4-Ljubavnik-visokog-stila.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-4-Ljubavnik-visokog-stila.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-4-Ljubavnik-visokog-stila.mp4 Predlog br 5 - Branitelj Davitelja https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-5-Branitelj-Davitelja.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-5-Branitelj-Davitelja.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-5-Branitelj-Davitelja.mp4 Predlog br 6 - Bojiš li se bojkota https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-6-Bojis-li-se-bojkota.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-6-Bojis-li-se-bojkota.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-6-Bojis-li-se-bojkota.mp4 Predlog br 7 - Ne uzimaj bombone od nepoznatih čiki Sergej https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-7-Ne-uzimaj-bombone-od-nepoznatih-ciki-Sergej.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-7-Ne-uzimaj-bombone-od-nepoznatih-ciki-Sergej.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-7-Ne-uzimaj-bombone-od-nepoznatih-ciki-Sergej.mp4 Predlog br 8 - Završena priča https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-8-Zavrsena-prica.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-8-Zavrsena-prica.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-8-Zavrsena-prica.mp4 Predlog br 9 - Paradiso https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-9-Paradiso.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-9-Paradiso.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-9-Paradiso.mp4 Predlog br 10 - Nije Vesić gluplji od Martinovića https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-10-Nije-Vesic-gluplji-od-Martinovica.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-10-Nije-Vesic-gluplji-od-Martinovica.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Utisak-15-09-2019-Predlog-br-10-Nije-Vesic-gluplji-od-Martinovica.mp4 POVEZANI ČLANCIVIŠE OD OVOG AUTORA Utisak nedelje, 15. septembar 2019, cela emisija Utisak nedelje, 30. jun 2019, cela emisija Utisak nedelje, 30. jun – Čas anatomije Najnovije Jevreji u Srbiji 20. septembra 2019. DEMOKRATIJA, u kakvom je stanju demokratija u Srbiji 16. septembra 2019. TRG REPUBLIKE, istorijsko sećanje na događaje od protesta do radosti 16. septembra 2019. PRAVEDNICI MEĐU NARODIMA, priča o ljudima koji su dobili jevrejsko priznanje 16. septembra 2019. Utisak nedelje, 15. septembar 2019, cela emisija 15. septembra 2019.