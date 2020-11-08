Naslovna Utisak nedelje Utisak nedelje, 8. novembar – Bilo juče u Americi Utisak nedelje Utisak nedelje, 8. novembar – Bilo juče u Americi By PG Mreža - 8. новембра 2020. 460 0 Utisak nedelje, 8. novembar – Bilo juče u Americi https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-1-Bilo-juce-u-Americi-1024x712.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-1-Bilo-juce-u-Americi-1024x712.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-1-Bilo-juce-u-Americi.mp4 Predlog br 2 - Šta ovo bi https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-2-Sta-ovo-bi-1024x727.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-2-Sta-ovo-bi-1024x727.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-2-Sta-ovo-bi.mp4 Predlog br 3 - Sloboda ućutkivanja https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-3-Sloboda-ucutkivanja-1024x748.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-3-Sloboda-ucutkivanja-1024x748.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-3-Sloboda-ucutkivanja.mp4 Predlog br 4 - Mi plešemo, la la la https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-4-Mi-plesemo-la-la-la-1024x706.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-4-Mi-plesemo-la-la-la-1024x706.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-4-Mi-plesemo-la-la-la.mp4 Predlog br 5 - Noćna poseta https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-5-Nocna-poseta-1024x750.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-5-Nocna-poseta-1024x750.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-5-Nocna-poseta.mp4 Predlog br 6 - Bez skidanja molim https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-6-Bez-skidanja-molim-1024x742.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-6-Bez-skidanja-molim-1024x742.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-6-Bez-skidanja-molim.mp4 Predlog br 7 - Kome je do morala, neka dodje preko crkve https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-7-Kome-je-do-morala-neka-dodje-preko-crkve-1024x687.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-7-Kome-je-do-morala-neka-dodje-preko-crkve-1024x687.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-7-Kome-je-do-morala-neka-dodje-preko-crkve.mp4 Predlog br 8 - Masne šale https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-8-Masne-sale-1024x696.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-8-Masne-sale-1024x696.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-8-Masne-sale.mp4 Predlog br 9 - Kompleksi malih ljudi https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-9-Kompleksi-malih-ljudi-1024x720.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-9-Kompleksi-malih-ljudi-1024x720.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Utisak-08-11-2020-Predlog-br-9-Kompleksi-malih-ljudi.mp4 POVEZANI ČLANCIVIŠE OD OVOG AUTORA Utisak nedelje, 1. novembar – I to je to Utisak nedelje, 25. oktobar – Vlada za ličnu upotrebu Utisak nedelje, 18. oktobar 2020, cela emisija Najnovije Utisak nedelje, 8. novembar – Bilo juče u Americi 8. новембра 2020. Češka zajednica u Srbiji 6. новембра 2020. Utisak nedelje, 1. novembar – I to je to 1. новембра 2020. Doprinos Slovenaca našoj zemlji 30. октобра 2020. Iz Prištine s ljubavlju 27. октобра 2020.