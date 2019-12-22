Naslovna Utisak nedelje Utisak nedelje, 22. decembar – Aleksandar Obrazović Utisak nedelje Utisak nedelje, 22. decembar – Aleksandar Obrazović By PG Mreža - 22. decembra 2019. 24 0 Utisak nedelje, 22. decembar – Aleksandar Obrazović https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-1-Aleksandar-Obrazovic-1024x666.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-1-Aleksandar-Obrazovic-1024x666.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-1-Aleksandar-Obrazovic.mp4 Predlog br 2 - Izmedju 4 i 12 https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-2-Izmedju-4-i-12-1024x701.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-2-Izmedju-4-i-12-1024x701.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-2-Izmedju-4-i-12.mp4 Predlog br 3 - Hoće https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-3-Hoce-1024x751.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-3-Hoce-1024x751.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-3-Hoce.mp4 Predlog br 4 - Svaki naslov bi vam bio kompliment https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-4-Svaki-naslov-bi-vam-bio-kompliment-1024x693.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-4-Svaki-naslov-bi-vam-bio-kompliment-1024x693.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-4-Svaki-naslov-bi-vam-bio-kompliment.mp4 Predlog br 5 - Gnezdo rejtinga zaletelih kukavica https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-5-Gnezdo-rejtinga-zaletelih-kukavica-1024x653.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-5-Gnezdo-rejtinga-zaletelih-kukavica-1024x653.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-5-Gnezdo-rejtinga-zaletelih-kukavica.mp4 Predlog br 6 - Ovajdio li si se ovajniče https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-6-Ovajdio-li-si-se-ovajnice-1024x684.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-6-Ovajdio-li-si-se-ovajnice-1024x684.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-6-Ovajdio-li-si-se-ovajnice.mp4 Predlog br 7 - Pustite Martinovića da završi https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-7-Pustite-Martinovica-da-zavrsi-1024x645.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-7-Pustite-Martinovica-da-zavrsi-1024x645.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-7-Pustite-Martinovica-da-zavrsi.mp4 Predlog br 8 - Uhapsite percepciju https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-8-Uhapsite-percepciju-1024x630.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-8-Uhapsite-percepciju-1024x630.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-8-Uhapsite-percepciju.mp4 Predlog br 9 - Zli pevač https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-9-Zli-pevac-1024x649.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-9-Zli-pevac-1024x649.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-9-Zli-pevac.mp4 Predlog br 10 - Tačkica za kilo brašna, tačka za šta https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-10-Tackica-za-kilo-brasna-tacka-za-sta-1024x700.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-10-Tackica-za-kilo-brasna-tacka-za-sta-1024x700.jpg https://mreza.rs/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Utisak-22-12-2019-Predlog-br-10-Tackica-za-kilo-brasna-tacka-za-sta.mp4 POVEZANI ČLANCIVIŠE OD OVOG AUTORA Utisak nedelje, 15. decembar 2019, cela emisija Utisak nedelje, 15. decembar – Šta osećate? Utisak nedelje, 8. decembar 2019, cela emisija Najnovije Utisak nedelje, 22. decembar – Aleksandar Obrazović 22. decembra 2019. Slovenci u Srbiji 20. decembra 2019. Dijalekti u Srbiji 17. decembra 2019. Utisak nedelje, 15. decembar 2019, cela emisija 15. decembra 2019. Utisak nedelje, 15. decembar – Šta osećate? 15. decembra 2019.